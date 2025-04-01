Soaring through time: Goodyear Blimp Marks 100 Years in the Skies

In a world where airplanes dominate the skies, the classic blimp seems like a relic of the past. Yet, against all odds, Goodyear has kept this iconic piece of aviation history alive for 100 years.

There are only four Goodyear Blimps left in the world—three of them soaring across the United States, and one based in Germany.

Later this year, Goodyear will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first blimp, the Pilgrim, which took its maiden flight on June 3, 1925. To mark the occasion, the blimp will appear in over 100 cities across North America and Europe, from major sporting events to first-time visits at music and cultural festivals.

The celebrations started with the blimp returning to the Rose Bowl Stadium during the 111th annual Rose Bowl game, marking both the milestone and the 70th anniversary of the blimp’s aerial coverage, which began in 1955.

South Florida is home to the only Goodyear Blimp on the East Coast, stationed at the Pompano Beach Airpark. This 650-acre hub supports aviation training, aircraft maintenance and Broward County’s infrastructure, all while hosting the blimp in a massive 250-foot-long hangar.

The airship itself is an unmistakable sight, cruising over Palm Beach and Broward counties, making special appearances at sporting events and festivals.

For the 100th anniversary, the Akron, Ohio-based company is running a “Chance to Fly Sweepstakes” which would allow “three lucky U.S. fans” to hop a ride on a blimp. The sweepstakes ends April 10.

This massive airship is kept in a one-of-a-kind hangar, an impressive structure almost as awe-inspiring as the blimp itself. The base occasionally opens its doors for special tours, offering a rare glimpse into the world of airships.

For those lucky enough to glimpse the blimp cruising through the clear Florida skies, it's a reminder of aviation's past, a symbol of a bygone era.

One of the leaders of this historical phenomenon is Assistant Chief Pilot Edwin Amanzar, who takes pride in keeping a historical aircraft alive.

“It's very fortunate that we get to fly such a unique aircraft,” Amanzar said in an interview. “Not only that, for us, this aircraft is part of history. We will be celebrating 100 years of the Goodyear Blimp next year; it's amazing to be part of that.”

The blimp stationed in South Florida is the newest model, a Wingfoot and is titled "Wingfoot Two". It is 246.6 feet long and 57.71 feet tall and can reach speeds of 73 mph. The cabin at the bottom is dwarfed by the blimp itself and it holds roughly ten seats. A visitor to the hangar can see straight into the cockpit to see the pilots work.

Behind the scenes, the blimp’s continued operation relies on a dedicated team of engineers, technicians, and pilots who ensure its safety and efficiency.

Robbie Thompson, the lead technician at the Pompano Beach base, takes his job with the utmost seriousness. Thompson, a U.S. Army veteran who once parachuted out of planes, brings a lifetime of aviation experience to his role.

“I used to jump out of airplanes for a living. So, I always packed this fascination with aircraft. This is really unique and special because there are only three Goodyear blimps in the continental United States,” Thompson explained. “I take my job seriously.”

Since 1979, Goodyear has maintained this operation, making it one of only three blimp bases in the U.S. and the only one in the region. Wingfoot Two is in Carson, California, Wingfoot Three is in Suffield, Ohio, and the final one, known as Europe Blimp, is in Germany.

Far more advanced than the Zeppelins of the past, today's blimps are lighter, more efficient, and free of the rigid internal framework that once defined the classic airships.

Unlike Zeppelins, which rely on a solid structure, modern blimps are powered and steerable and maintain their shape solely through the pressure of the gases inside their envelope—no internal framework is needed.

For those who look to the future, the world of airships is not just a historical curiosity—it's a thriving and dynamic industry.

Jessica Miladinovich, a pilot in training who joined the team at Goodyear's Pompano Beach base this past June, represents the next generation of airship aviators. With roughly 50 hours of flight time on the blimp, Miladinovich is already making her mark in the industry.

“This is very different and meaningful compared to anything else I could have chosen to do. I have a ton of fun with it, and I love coming to work every day,” Miladinovich says. “I have no plans to go anywhere. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

This story was produced by MediaLab@FAU, a project of Florida Atlantic University School of Communication and Multimedia Studies, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. The reporter can be reached here.