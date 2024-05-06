With hurricane season less than a month way, here is how to start your preparations

As the start of storm season approaches, federal agencies have launched Hurricane Preparedness Week, a weeklong safety campaign.

Each day focuses on a different topic, but the overall goal is preparedness. Last month, researchers warned that the 2024 hurricane season is set to be extremely active, even record-breaking.

"So we are under one month from the official start of the hurricane season and the focus should really be on finalizing preparations," said meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, "and that’s what this campaign is for: to highlight things to think about during the upcoming season.

"This week, we’ll be talking about things like understanding your risk, preparing and evacuating, to what to expect during the aftermath.

"Today’s topic is “Preparing Before Season." You’ll want to identify if you live in an evacuation zone and if you do—develop an evacuation plan. Also, everyone should assemble an emergency 'shelter in place kit' with food, water, supplies, and other necessary supplies should the power go out for several days.

"As you prepare, don’t forget to organize all important papers and items, like proof of property, identification documents and irreplaceable items in a safe space."

READ MORE: National Hurricane Center plans more outreach in preparing for ‘extremely active’ storm season

Emergency managers are urging Floridians to assess their homes and fortify any vulnerable areas. This includes pruning trees or bushes and checking windows and roofs for leaks.

They also suggest that you double-check your home-insurance policy, so you thoroughly understand what you're covered for in case your home sustains any damage.

And if you'd like to get a head-start putting together your hurricane emergency kit, a good place to start is FloridaDisaster.org.

READ MORE: What to know with hurricane season a few months away