How to help victims of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton carved a path of destruction across Florida, leaving at least five people dead and millions without power, and damaging homes, cars and infrastructure.

Volunteers and aid groups are working to help the communities affected by this natural disaster. If you wish to help, here’s some guidance.

Do your research

When natural disasters arise, so do opportunities for fraudsters to prey on people in need and exploit the generous impulses of others. Officials with the Federal Communications Commission have said that scammers may use phone calls, text messages, email and mail, and may even go door to door. The Federal Trade Commission has tips on how to spot a fraudulent charity or fund-raiser.

Charity Navigator and GuideStar are two organizations that provide information on nonprofit groups and aid agencies. These organizations can also direct you to reputable ones.

Where to Donate

The Florida Disaster Fund, the state’s official private fund, is directing donations to help those affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. It is part of the Volunteer Florida Foundation, the state’s charitable organization that supports volunteerism, community service and disaster recovery.

Ahead of Milton, Catholic Charities started a relief fund this week. All money raised will go toward providing shelter, food and other humanitarian aid.

In the Tampa area, Feeding Tampa Bay, a food bank, provides food, water and hygiene items.

Save the Children is working with local partners to determine the urgent needs of children and families, offering essential items such as diapers and baby wipes.

The American Red Cross is providing relief for people affected by Helene and Milton.

SBP, a nonprofit founded by a couple in Louisiana who were frustrated by the slow response after Hurricane Katrina, focuses on restoring damaged homes and supporting recovery policies.

The Florida Disaster Legal Aid Helpline offers assistance to those who need more information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration. It also helps with insurance claims, problems with contractors, and evictions.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2024 The New York Times