Battling floodwaters and the bureaucracy in Land O' Lakes

Huge vehicles called Fat Trucks from the Florida Highway Patrol plowed through 3 feet of water in the Lake Padgett Estate East subdivision in Land O' Lakes.

They were checking on people stuck in their homes after nearby Cypress Creek overflowed its banks. It just one of several rivers in Pasco that are still flooding after Hurricane Milton.

They rolled past Douglas Woods as he stood ankle-deep in his driveway. His garage was just inches above the brown water. Tiny fish and a small crab skittered near his feet.

He has flood insurance since his home is next to Cypress Creek, which is prone to flooding. But many of his neighbors a couple of blocks away on higher ground do not.

Woods said he's been here since 1994 and says this is by far the worst he's seen.

The retired Tampa firefighter said he was was prepared for the storm. But he's getting stymied by the bureaucracy in its aftermath.

"According to the flood people, this isn't a flood," Woods said. "This is water incursion from Hurricane Milton."

When Woods asked who he should contact, he was told "the federal government."

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Hayden Woods takes a picture of a crab that is swimming in his driveway

Woods said he's frustrated by not getting any answers to questions like when he's supposed to remove baseboards and drywall before mold sets in. And just as importantly, who is going to pay for it.

"I think the hardest part for the homeowners is we don't have any answers to anything. And how am I supposed to do this? What am I supposed to do?" Woods said. "Right now, we're just trying to get stuff out so my family can go to work and go to school."

"My problem is how am I going to pay for it? Do I have to wait for somebody to tell me it's OK to get the mold out of my house before my house starts?" he asked. "Because it's just going to get worse when it dries and I need somebody to answer those questions — but nobody will. We have no access to those people."

Until he does, Woods said he won't be able to start fixing the damage to his home.

So for now, he's staying with his mother in Tampa who was still without power Monday, and is using a generator.

And his son Hayden is couch-surfing with friends until the waters recede back into Cypress Creek, and flow south into the Hillsborough River, and then Tampa Bay.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media One way to pass the time on Forest View Drive

