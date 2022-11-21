© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Immigration

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published November 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
US Coast Guard search Nov. 19.jpg
Homeland Security Task Force Southeast via U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Twitter
/
The Miami Herald
The U.S. Coast Guard searches for survivors after the Nov. 19 capsizing of a migrant boat near Little Torch Key.

At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt, authorities said Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Associated Press
