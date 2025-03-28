Cuban man's family demands release from ICE custody after arrest outside Miami home

The family of a man taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Miami is demanding his release, saying he has no criminal record and that federal authorities have not told them why he was detained.

“My husband, a father living in the United States, married to an American citizen with no criminal record, has been unjustly detained by ICE,” wrote the family of Eduardo Nuñez Gonzalez, a Cuban man with Spanish citizenship.

In the online petition, the family writes that “[our] father's unexpected detention has shattered our family and left a void in our lives.”

“This is an injustice against him and against all families who are being separated without cause,” the family writes in the petition. “We demand justice for our family.”

South Florida media outlets, including the Miami Herald and NBC6 South Florida, posted a Ring security video of the man's arrest outside his home in North Miami.

In the video, Nuñez Gonzalez is seen taking out his trash when an ICE agent approaches and arrests him.

The Herald reported that Nuñez Gonzalez was first sent to ICE’s Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami-Dade and has since been transferred to the Torrance County Detention Center in New Mexico.

NBC6 reported that the man’s wife, Vilma Perez Delgado, a U.S. citizen, said she and her husband have spent years trying to obtain legal U.S. residency but “lost paperwork and delays have dragged out the process.”

Nuñez Gonzalez is one of a growing number of immigrants nationwide being detained by ICE, which embarked on an aggressive and highly publicized effort to deport undocumented immigrants after President Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump, during his successful campaign, promised to deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally, and as president he has been also ending legal pathways for immigrants to come to the U.S. and to stay.

