Florida Catholic Bishops call for moratorium on immigration enforcement during Christmas holidays

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops on Monday appealed to President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis to pause immigration enforcement actions during the holidays.

"At this point, the maximum enforcement approach of treating irregular immigrants en masse means that now many of these arrest operations inevitably sweep up numbers of people who are not criminals but just here to work," said the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops in a statement.

"Such a pause would show a decent regard for the humanity of these families," they said. "Now is not the time to be callous toward the suffering caused by immigration enforcement."

The request for a holiday "truce" follows the Vatican’s condemnation last month of federal and local law enforcement treatment of migrants in the United States.

"When people are living good lives — and many of them (in the United States) for 10, 15, 20 years — to treat them in a way that is extremely disrespectful, to say the least," is not acceptable, Pope Leo XIV said Nov. 18.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is requesting that all mass deportations and enforcement actions be halted until after the Christmas and New Year holidays to honor the sanctity of the season.

“A temporary halt to mass deportations would allow families to remain together during Christmas and prevent unnecessary trauma to children,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami said in a statement.

Wenski said he and other Catholic bishops are especially concerned about the psychological well-being of children living in mixed-status households — families with legal U.S. residents and undocumented.

The Archdiocese of Miami, which serves one of the nation’s most diverse and immigrant-rich communities, is joining a growing chorus of faith leaders nationwide. The appeal emphasizes that the "sacred season" should be a time for policies that reflect the core values of the faith.

In a statement accompanying the appeal, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops noted they are “praying that decisions made during this sacred season uphold justice, mercy, and respect for human dignity.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced this month it had deported more than 605,000 undocumented immigrants since Trump took office last January. And that 1.9 million people had voluntarily "self-deported."

"DHS has prioritized removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to return law and order to the United States," said DHS officials in a statement.

Trump administration officials claim that 70% of undocumented immigrants arrested are "criminal aliens" — meaning they have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.