Key West business owners, church leaders say ICE stirs fears with local arrests of legal immigrants

A group of Key West residents says federal immigration agents in the city are rounding up immigrants with legal U.S. residency status as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to apprehend and deport those illegally residing in the country.

The coalition, which includes business owners, clergy, immigration attorneys and others, said they have reached out to U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami, and state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Key Largo, with letters to alert them about a “surge” in enforcement activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs agents over the last two weeks in Key West.

“It has had devastating effects on the economic health of our island,” said the group — the Key West Immigrant Support Network — in a statement. “If we continue down this path, it will have irreversible consequences.”

The group said business owners and religious leaders have told them that people with legal U.S. residency — “including green card holders and those with recognized work authorizations — have been detained or removed from our community.”

They noted one recent incident involving a legal immigrant — with no criminal record — who was detained in front of an auto parts store. They said he has a work permit that expires in 2028.

"This man is a hard-working member of our community with five children and a wife," said Key West Immigrant Support Network member Heather Slivko-Bathurst told WLRN.

The group said such actions involving ICE "have instilled fear among families, deterred residents from attending religious services, shopping for basic necessities, and even sending their children to school."

The statement and letters to Gimenez and Mooney are signed by hundreds of businesses, churches, and hundreds of Key West residents.

“In collecting these names, we heard countless stories from those who wanted to participate, but felt unable to do so, fearing retribution due to their tenuous status — naturalized American citizens afraid to speak out for fear that their citizenship would be revoked,” said the group.

“What message are we sending immigrants when even those who go through the process ‘legally’ are still fearful that their status could be overturned?”

The program, run by ICE, is decades-old and has been revived and expanded under the Trump administration. It trains local law officers to interrogate immigrants in their custody and detain them for potential deportation.

Supporters of the 287(g) agreements say it’s needed to assist the Trump administration's efforts to remove immigrants unlawfully in the country who are committing crimes and or accessing limited taxpayer resources that are needed for U.S. citizens or lawful immigrants.

The number of agreements to deputize local police to enforce federal immigration laws, known as 287(g) agreements, has more than quadrupled — to about 650 — since Trump took office in January.

Almost 250 police agencies across Florida have signed the agreement, including Sheriff’s offices in all 67 counties. Florida requires sheriff departments running county jails to do so.

Miami commissioners narrowly voted to deputize local police with immigration enforcement powers.

The city of Miami this week became the latest city to sign up for controversial partnership program with ICE.

The 287(g) program which has been strongly pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the state lines up behind the Trump administration's aggressive deportation moves.

The Key West Immigrant Support Network is urging local residents to attend a special city commission meeting to discuss the police department’s involvement in the federal government’s 287(g) program.

WHAT: Key West City Commission meeting

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 30, 2025

WHERE: Key West City Hall, 1300 White Street, Key West, FL 33040

