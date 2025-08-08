Families, activists to hold weekend vigil outside Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center

South Florida immigrant advocates and religious leaders, along with families of detainees, are planning to hold a vigil outside the Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention facility on Sunday.

They are calling attention to what they describe as inhumane conditions and to demand the release of those held inside by state and federal authorities.

The vigil will take place, beginning at 4:45 p.m., outside the facility at 54585 Tamiami Trl E, Ochopee, FL 34141.

The vigil follows a federal judge's ruling this week to halt new construction at the site located about 50 miles west of Miami in response to a lawsuit brought by environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe.

"The ruling does not address the conditions of the people being caged inside," said vigil organizers in a statement.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams she said the facility can continue to operate and hold detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but workers will be barred from adding any new filling, paving or infrastructure for the next 14 days.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe have asked Williams to issue a preliminary injunction to halt operations and further construction. The suit claims the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars’ worth of environmental restoration. They also say that it's built on sacred lands of the Miccosukee Tribe.

Plaintiffs presented witnesses Wednesday and Thursday in support of the injunction, while attorneys for the state and federal government were scheduled to present next week.

The lawsuit in Miami against federal and state authorities is one of two legal challenges to the South Florida detention center which was built more than a month ago by the state of Florida on an isolated airstrip owned by Miami-Dade County.

A second lawsuit brought by civil rights groups says detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated since they are barred from meeting lawyers, are being held without any charges and a federal immigration court has canceled bond hearings. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 18.

