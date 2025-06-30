Cuban man, 75, dies under ICE custody at Miami-Dade's Krome Detention Center

A 75-year-old man from Cuba died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), making him the fifth detainee to die in Florida this year.

Health officials at the HCA Kendall Florida Hospital pronounced Isidro Perez dead on Thursday evening. ICE said the cause of death is still being investigated.

According to a release from ICE, Perez notified the Krome Detention Center's health service that he was having chest pains at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Perez had responded to treatment including CPR and an AED shock before he was transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the media notification, but died soon after.

According to the agency, Perez was paroled into the United States in Houston, TX., in 1966.

On June 5, ICE agents arrested him in Key Largo under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and he was charged with "inadmissibility." Although the details of the charge were no disclosed, the release adds that in 1981 and 1984 he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the United States Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Former Democratic Congressman Joe Garcia, who represented District 26, has been outspoken about the Administration's immigration enforcement policies.

" He served his time, he paid his dues. We can't deport him to Cuba 'cause they're not gonna take him. So we lock him up at a cost of thousands of dollars a week and then kill him in essence, because of course, what kind of treatment are they gonna get in a jail?," Garcia told WLRN.

Detention centers in Florida have been under increased scrutiny amid the Trump administration's recent crackdown on immigration. In South Florida, several local governments have entered 287(g) agreements, which allows local police to assist federal officers in serving and executing warrants on non-citizens.

Perez's death comes after of a Canadian citizen died Monday at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center in Miami.

In a social media post, Garcia called on South Florida lawmakers to take action.

"You lose democracy in degrees. It's not like one day to the next, democracy is lost. Every time a freedom is expunged, a process is ignored, a privilege, and a right is denied. That's how you lose democracy and freedom," Garcia said.