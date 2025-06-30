What we know about 'Alligator Alcatraz' and Camp Blanding immigrant detention center plans

While environmentalists and other advocates push back against building an immigrant detention center on an airstrip in the Everglades, Florida has been plowing ahead to get it open.

In an interview with Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the "Alligator Alcatraz" facility is expected to be up and running by Tuesday to house suspected undocumented immigrants.

The site is the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has said he wants the location to have 5,000 beds by early July. NPR has reported that the setup will mostly involve heavy-duty tents and trailer facilities.

READ MORE: Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Everglades

The governor also mentioned plans to do something similar at Camp Blanding, a training center in Starke for Florida National Guard units. He said the Division of Emergency Management was working on the idea.

"The Florida Roundup" reached out to the governor's office to get answers to questions like how many immigration detention centers the state is planning to build and more. Host Matthew Peddie also spoke with Kate Payne with The Associated Press and Ted Hesson with Reuters about their reporting on the topic.

Here's what we know so far.

How long will "Alligator Alcatraz" exist?

DeSantis said the center is going to be temporary and consistent with what's done when assisting during natural disasters like hurricanes.

"We're not doing, like, permanent sewer and all; it's all temporary," DeSantis said. "We set it up. We break it down. This isn't the first rodeo. The thing's been used a bunch of times over many, many years, and so the impact will be zero, and that's in keeping with our policy to do really historic Everglades restoration."

However, the expected length of its existence is unknown.

"They [Florida officials] have described this as temporary, and have really touted how quickly they've been able to set this up and deploy this stream of resources to set up these tents and trailers at the site," Payne said. "But at this point, we don't have a timeline on what temporary means."

What are the concerns related to "Alligator Alcatraz?"

According to WLRN, groups have rebuked Florida for moving quickly without an environmental impact study or approval. There are concerns about potential impacts from waste runoff and construction. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said county officials have "significant concerns" about the scope and scale of the effort regarding environmental safeguards.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade mayor expresses 'significant concerns' about scope, scale of 'Alligator Alcatraz' project

The Associated Press reported that environmental groups filed a lawsuit Friday to halt the project until it undergoes an environmental review. DeSantis has said the project will have no environmental impact.

Lawmakers like U.S Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, have expressed concern about living conditions at the site, according to WFSU.

"They want to make a mass tent detention facility in the middle of the Everglades, in the hot, burning Florida sun, in the swamp, and have these people living in damn tents. It's cruel. It's a tragedy. It's horrible, and we're gonna do everything we can to fight against it," he said.

Tribal nations, including the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes, have denounced the plans because of environmental and cultural impacts.

How much will "Alligator Alcatraz" cost?

NPR reported that the federal Department of Homeland Security said running the facility will cost Florida about $450 million for one year. The state can submit reimbursement requests to FEMA, where there's roughly $625 million in Shelter and Services Program funds to allocate for the project.

READ MORE: DeSantis fast-tracks building immigrant detention center in Everglades

Hesson told "The Florida Roundup" that money is typically used to provide shelter after a disaster, and that the cost estimate could increase depending on how long the facility is up.

"There are real questions about how long it will be up. So you could see that overall, it may cost much, much more than what it's being billed at for the amount of use that it will actually get," Hesson said.

In addition, under President Joe Biden's administration, some of the money was used for housing migrants in hotels and offering other services when they arrive to help them adjust to living in the United States, Hesson said.

"And that's something that really angered Trump officials, they still rail on when they talk about it, and you can see almost a symbolic move to reverse that and now use that same pot of money to detain people and hold them in a place that has this symbolic value of being particularly harsh," Hesson said.

How will the centers dispose of waste?

The governor's office said that utilities like water, sewage and power will be provided through mobile equipment that will be removed when the facility is no longer needed.

According to a waste management plan provided to "The Florida Roundup," for solid waste, there will be roll-off dumpsters placed throughout the site. They will have lids or tarps to prevent littering, wind dispersal and animal intrusion.

There will also be a daily swap schedule for removal and replacement to prevent overflow.

Drinking water will be delivered by 2,000-gallon and 6,000-gallon tanker trucks. There will be regular sanitization, flushing and testing of water quality.

You can read more in the document below from the Division of Emergency Management.

How many detention centers are planned in Florida?

According to an immigration enforcement plan provided by the governor's office, Florida has identified several "brick-and-mortar" locations in the northeastern and south central regions that could serve as detention centers. Camp Blanding was used as an example, but the locations of others are unknown.

The document also mentioned that there are 12 established Emergency Logistics Contracts vendors that have the capacity to establish detention centers capable of housing up to 10,000 undocumented immigrants and support staff. It mentions these facilities can be fully operational within 72 hours and require up to 96 hours to begin setup.

"To support a seamless detention and deportation process, these potential locations are typically located near airstrips," the document writes.

You can read the full plan in the document below. It was redacted according to Florida law when given to "The Florida Roundup."

What will the detention centers be like?

According to the plan, each center has to abide by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's national detention standards. This includes compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, facilities for laundry, showering, food services, waste services, bedding and more.

The food services mentioned are three meals every day, with two being hot. No more than 14 hours should occur between an evening meal and breakfast. For personal hygiene, it mentions clothing, bedding, linens, blankets and a towel supply on a regular basis.

"Socks and undergarments will be exchanged daily, outer garments at least twice weekly, and sheets, towels and pillowcases at least weekly," according to detention center standards listed.

However, the plan does say that to expedite additional detention centers, DHS could issue waivers for certain requirements.

"A similar waiver for select ICE detention standards — such as requirements for barber services or dining facilities that do not meet federal specifications — would streamline the setup of detention facilities," the document reads.

Those at a holding facility cannot be held for more than 12 hours. The facility must have a minimum of 37 square feet for a single occupant. Bunks, cots and beds are not allowed inside holding rooms except for those who are sick, minors or pregnant.

/ State of Florida Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan / State of Florida Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan A page of Florida's immigration enforcement operations plan that mentions standards for holding facilities.

How will Camp Blanding be turned into a detention center?

The plan mentions that Camp Blanding must have several improvements to be used as a detention center. The safety segment of the document is fully redacted and fills up half a page.

/ State of Florida Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan / State of Florida Immigration Enforcement Operations Plan A page showing areas of improvement to use Camp Blanding as a detention center.

For food service, there needs to be four meals a day, with two being hot for 1,000 people and support staff. The document mentions that the existing facilities may work, but likely will not meet federal standards.

Those detained will receive one pillow, blanket, towel, two sheets and a pillowcase.

It mentions that a space for barber operations is needed. It also requires a behavioral health building and a proper facility for those with disabilities. It also needs a functioning medical facility to support 1,000 people with periodic health checks and food inspections, as well as a pharmacy.

Overall, there are still questions about the center plans. One of which is how the state plans to evacuate people during a hurricane or major storm.

Hesson said this follows a push on all fronts across the nation to find more space to detain people and increase deportations.

"It's important that we're leading the way on this," DeSantis said about immigration enforcement at a press conference last week. "I think it's going to ultimately be the case that other states start to follow through a little bit more like Florida is."

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "The Florida Roundup."

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7