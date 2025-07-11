© 2025 WLRN
Feds authorize Florida Department of Law Enforcement to act as immigration officers

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent walking past is reflected in the window of a helicopter at Homestead Air Force Base
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent walking past is reflected in the window of a helicopter at Homestead Air Force Base ahead of a press conference by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Homestead, Fla.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are now authorized to act as immigration officers.

That’s after the federal government certified the agency to enforce immigration laws under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program.

The program deputizes and trains local law enforcement as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and gives them the authority to carry out federal immigration laws. Several municipalities across the state have already joined the partnership, which has been pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state lines up behind the Trump administration's aggressive deportation moves.

The key difference between the FDLE’s agreement and other municipalities in 287(g) agreements, is that the agency has jurisdiction across the state.

Moving forward, FDLE agents have the authority to interrogate or detain anyone suspected of being in the country illegally. Under federal oversight, FDLE agents may also issue immigration detainers and prepare charging documents.

Immigration
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
