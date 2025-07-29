More billboards go up bashing GOP Rep.'s Díaz-Balart and Giménez for not opposing Alligator Alcatraz

More billboards targeting Miami Republican Rep.'s Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez went up Tuesday morning.

The two new billboards along heavily-traveled I-95 label the two members of Congress "hypocrites" for not protesting President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation campaign.

The latest billboards reference Alligator Alcatraz, the controversial immigration detention center built in the Everglades by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis to help the president house suspected undocumented immigrants and deport them from the same location.

The billboards were funded by Keep Them Honest, Inc., a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that has previously targeted South Florida Republicans for their support of Trump's immigration policies.

“Someone should ask Congressman Díaz-Balart and Congressman Giménez how they, as sons of immigrants to the United States themselves, can possibly support these inhumane Republican-created immigration detention camps," said Keep Them Honest, Inc spokesman Chris Wills in a statement.

"It’s political hypocrisy at its worst. Even more importantly, the record shows that these Republican Members of Congress whose districts cover the Everglades, are complicitly silent and have done absolutely nothing to stop the human rights abuses taking place at Alligator Alcatraz."

"As the son of parents who are exiles from the communist dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela, I’m personally ashamed of the Republican Members of Congress who are supposed to be representing the immigrants who built Miami-Dade County, and I commit that we will not stop reminding everyone in our community, of how Republican politicians who know better have nonetheless betrayed us all," he said.

The two congressional seats held by Díaz-Balart and Giménez are rated as "Solid Republican" — meaning not competitive — by the non-partisan Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, which tracks 2026 congressional races nationwide.

Like most Republicans in Congress, Díaz-Balart and Giménez voted in favor of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,”, which includes tens of billions of dollars for the administration’s mass deportation agenda.

Trump signed the massive bill into law on July 4. It includes $45 billion to expand migrant detention facilities and billions more to carry out at least 1 million deportations a year.