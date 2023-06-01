Jeff Cercone
Jeff Cercone is a staff writer for PolitiFact. He has previously worked as a content editor for the Chicago Tribune and for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Person Page
-
In a 2015 interview, before he was president, Donald Trump said he was "fine" with affirmative action. Later, when Trump was president, his administration took actions seeking to leverage federal government policy against affirmative action.
-
An Instagram post claimed that Miami-Dade County banned Gorman’s poem from elementary schools. PolitiFact and WLRN found there was no countywide effort to remove this poem.