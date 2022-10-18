-
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to stage a comeback. He has allied with far-right politicians in a quest to subdue the Arab community and take greater control of the justice system.
Election officials nationally are concerned about a flood of conspiracy theorists signing up to work as poll watchers, with some groups that have trafficked in lies about the 2020 election recruiting and training watchers, particularly in swing states like Wisconsin.
Printed newspapers sent out across Illinois push Republican talking points against Democrats just in time for election season. They're taking advantage of the erosion of local news.
Many Republicans have recast the debate over drugs and fentanyl as a crime and border security problem. Often their attacks are based on conspiracy theories and discredited ideas about addiction.
Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state’s August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election.
Members of Florida's Democratic Caucus are hitting the road to energize voters in their party. They're launching a bus tour called the Florida Freedom Tour.
Education, immigration, property insurance, abortion and the economy took center stage last night as Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist faced off in the only debate of their campaigns.
We’re here to help guide you through the elections whether it’s your first time voting, or your 10th, or more. We will be there from early voting through Election Day, or until all the votes are counted.
One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge. Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since the implementation of Amendment 4 that that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault.
Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions in the midterms. WLRN has put together a guide to the state and county questions for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, along with a selection of those on municipalities' ballots.
Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong.
The president is calling on Democrats — especially young voters — to turn out in the midterm elections to secure more seats in Congress.