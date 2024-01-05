© 2024 WLRN
'Miami mess' for its city manager, the homeless seek a home in Cutler Bay and Venezuela’s alleged crime mastermind gets released

Published January 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST
The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust wants to convert a La Quinta Inn motel in Cutler Bay into affordable apartments for the formerly homeless.

In the first show of 2024, we discuss WLRN's investigation into Miami's hiring of the city manager’s wife for office remodeling and the ethical concerns it raises. We look at a proposal to place homeless seniors and veterans into transitional housing in Cutler Bay that is being met with resistance. And we examine President Biden’s decision to free Venezuela’s alleged corruption mastermind, Alex Saab, from his Miami jail cell.

