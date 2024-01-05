'Miami mess' for its city manager, the homeless seek a home in Cutler Bay and Venezuela’s alleged crime mastermind gets released
Ways To Subscribe
In the first show of 2024, we discuss WLRN's investigation into Miami's hiring of the city manager’s wife for office remodeling and the ethical concerns it raises. We look at a proposal to place homeless seniors and veterans into transitional housing in Cutler Bay that is being met with resistance. And we examine President Biden’s decision to free Venezuela’s alleged corruption mastermind, Alex Saab, from his Miami jail cell.