Kate Payne

Kate PayneEducation Reporter
Kate is an FSU graduate and worked at WFSU Public Media as a multimedia reporter before heading off to Iowa Public Radio. At IPR, Kate served as the Eastern Iowa Reporter, responsible for covering an important region for the state.
While at IPR, Kate distinguished herself by breaking news about the Iowa Democratic 2020 caucuses, reporting on a book ban of sorts at Iowa prisons, and real-time breaking news of the aftermath from a devastating derecho. Also, Kate was a driving force behind IPR's election year podcast, Caucusland.
Person Page
-
A longtime English professor at Palm Beach Atlantic University says his "decision to teach and speak about racial justice" led to a parent complaining and the university terminating his contract.
-
Nova Southeastern University was scheduled to host a screening of the locally-produced documentary "The Poison Garden", which delves in racial injustice in South Florida. But the event was canceled after NSU staff raised concerns the film could be too politically provocative.
-
“I look forward to seeing and participating in prayer services and prayer gatherings in our school where I will personally thank God for the very freedom to gather and to pray,” said board Vice Chair Dan Espino.
-
Whether you want to celebrate your favorite ventanita or complain about the traffic on I-95, the poetry festival O, Miami and WLRN want you to write an ode to your zip code. A winning poem will be featured on a downtown billboard during the month of April.
-
Plantation High School sophomore Eric Franzblau got involved in politics in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Now, he's helping organize students to protest the efforts to centralize the state's control over Florida's public education system.
-
This professor says teaching about racial justice is rooted in his faith. He may lose his job for itProfessor Sam Joeckel says he expects to hear by March 15 whether he can keep his job teaching English at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He says his contract is under review after a parent complained about his lessons on race and racism.
-
The new Economic Prosperity and Education Coalition or EPEC was launched to oppose the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state legislature. The collective includes Equality Florida, United Teachers of Dade, the South Dade Branch of the NAACP and P.S. 305.
-
The Vizcaya Museum & Gardens looks like the stuff of fairytales — who wouldn't be inspired? Hundreds of students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools visited the historic estate this week to make art with local artists and get a break from the classroom.
-
Photos emerged this month of children at a preschool in Little River with their faces painted black, apparently for a Black History Month lesson. An FIU professor who studies the African diaspora says the incident shows how anti-Blackness persists in Latin American contexts.
-
Students gathered at universities across Florida to call out policies advanced by Gov. Ron DeSantis that the protestors say target marginalized communities. At Florida International University in Miami, more than 100 people marched across the campus.
-
Students at six universities and colleges in Florida staged a walkout on Thursday. They're protesting a move by state officials to share healthcare information about transgender students.
-
Students and educators in South Florida are continuing to celebrate Black History Month, at a time when activists are targeting books about the Black experience and state officials are restricting how that history can be taught in the state's classrooms.