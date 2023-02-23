Kate Payne

Kate is an FSU graduate and worked at WFSU Public Media as a multimedia reporter before heading off to Iowa Public Radio. At IPR, Kate served as the Eastern Iowa Reporter, responsible for covering an important region for the state.

While at IPR, Kate distinguished herself by breaking news about the Iowa Democratic 2020 caucuses, reporting on a book ban of sorts at Iowa prisons, and real-time breaking news of the aftermath from a devastating derecho. Also, Kate was a driving force behind IPR's election year podcast, Caucusland.