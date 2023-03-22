© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice

The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law faces up to 35 years in prison

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
FILE -- Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
FILE -- Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee.

The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud.

Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according to court records. He faces up to 35 years in prison at a hearing scheduled for July 25.

Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment.

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card, and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age appropriate.
Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.

Tags
Law & Justice News'Don't Say Gay' bill Florida NewsCOVID-19COVID-19 reliefeducationfraud
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Shanna Callahan is concerned about the impact the bill could have on her transgender son.
  1. A bill that limits pronouns teachers can use is raising concerns for parents of transgender children
  2. Disney World board picked by DeSantis hints future actions
  3. DeSantis touts the 'Florida way' during a State of the State that offers a glimpse into 2024
  4. South Florida advocates form coalition to oppose 'overbearing state control'
  5. DeSantis appointees to New College of Florida lay out their visions to faculty and students