© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice

Judge replaced after controversial abortion ruling is running for Florida Supreme Court

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
The future composition of the Florida Supreme Court is at stake in a battle between the state's governor and a state representative.
Lauren Witte
/
Fresh Take Florida
The future composition of the Florida Supreme Court is at stake in a battle between the state's governor and a state representative.

Jared Smith made national headlines after denying a Tampa teenager's request to obtain an abortion. In his ruling, Smith cited the minor's school grades as an example of why she wasn't capable of making that decision.

He also noted misspellings and grammatical errors in the girl’s petition.

An appeals panel later overruled Smith's verdict to deny the teen a judicial bypass, a legal process that allows minors to get abortions without parental consent.

Smith lost his county judicial seat in the 2022 election but was later appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to Florida's 6th District Court of Appeal in Lakeland.

Smith is one of 15 candidates vying to replace former Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston, who stepped down in March.

Filling the vacancy will mean DeSantis will have picked five of the court’s seven members, a potentially crucial factor for the future of the state's abortion laws.

Other contenders include Judge John K. Stargel of Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal.

Stargel, of Lakeland, is a former state legislator and the husband of former Florida Republican State Senator Kelli Stargel, who in 2022, filed the Senate bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Judge Stargel was the only dissenting vote in the decision that overturned Smith’s ruling blocking the teenager’s abortion.
Copyright 2023 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.

Tags
Law & Justice NewsFlorida NewsFlorida Supreme Courtabortionjustice
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
A group activists gathered outside the Tallahassee City Hall building to protest SB 300, which would place a ban on abortions after six weeks, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.
  1. Florida has a new abortion ban after 6 weeks, but it can't go into effect yet
  2. Judge who lost re-election after denying abortion is appointed to Court of Appeal by DeSantis
  3. Fate of abortion pills remains in doubt as Supreme Court ponders lower court verdicts
  4. Florida's abortion laws protect a pregnant person's life, but not for mental health