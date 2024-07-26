© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge permanently overturns part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act'

WLRN Public Media | By News Service of Florida
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis stands infront of a podium with his hands spread out, addressing the crowd. Behind him stands a group of children and adults with signs that read "STOP WOKE" and have "CRT" crossed out, meaning no critical race theory.
Daniel A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before publicly signing HB7, "individual freedom," also dubbed the "stop WOKE" bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens on Friday, April 22, 2022.

A federal judge Friday permanently blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training — part of a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a two-page order granting a permanent injunction against the workplace-training part of the law.

The move came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this year upheld a preliminary injunction that Walker issued in 2022.

READ MORE: Florida is quietly denying transgender residents updated birth certificates

Walker and the appeals court said the restrictions violated First Amendment rights. The workplace-training part of the law listed eight race-related concepts and said that a required training program or other activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”

The law was challenged by Primo Tampa, LLC, a Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com, Inc., a Clearwater-based technology company that provides wedding registries; and Chevara Orrin and her company, Collective Concepts, LLC. Orrin and her company provide consulting and training to employers about issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

Walker also has separately issued a preliminary injunction against part of the law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities.

A panel of the appeals court held a hearing in that case in June.
Tags
Law & Justice NewsFlorida News'Stop WOKE Act'Ron DeSantis
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
More On This Topic