Woman files lawsuit against Alexander brothers for alleged 2016 assault in Miami

A woman alleges in a lawsuit that two Miami Beach luxury real estate brokers — who on Wednesday were charged in a federal indictment in New York with sex trafficking — “violently assaulted” her eight years ago in Miami, according to the woman’s attorneys.

“Our client is one of the brave victims who is sharing her experience,” Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Carissa Peebles said in a statement.

“We are pleased that the Miami District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have decided to bring criminal charges against the [Oren, Tal, Alon] Alexander brothers, and we will continue to fight on behalf of our client and seek accountability to the fullest extent of the law,” the attorneys said.

The attorneys noted that they filed court documents in New York on behalf of their client, who is not identified by name, saying she is seeking justice through New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. They said their client was a New York City resident at the time of the alleged assault.

Federal prosecutors allege in the New York indictment that Oren and Tal Alexander, known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami, and sibling Alon Alexander, used their wealth and influence to take advantage of women from at least 2010 to 2021.

The brothers, who all reside in Miami, used “deception, fraud, and coercion” to entice victims to travel with them or attend parties or events, often covering flights, hotels and other expenses, according to the indictment. They also at times used the promise of a romantic relationship, it said.

The women were then drugged and raped by one or more of the brothers, as well as other men, before being sent away with concert tickets and other luxuries.

“This conduct was heinous,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said at a news conference in Manhattan.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Beach Police Department Chief Wayne Jones told reporters in Miami on Wednesday at a press conference they had arrested Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon Alexander following a joint investigation into sexual assault allegations that took place on Miami Beach. Ohad Fisherman, a cousin of the Alexander brothers, is being sought for sexual battery.

“These men used their fame, their money, and their power to create opportunities to commit sexual crimes.” Fernandez Rundle told reporters.

Lawyers for the brothers denied the charges, which include one count of engaging in a sex trafficking conspiracy for each sibling.

“Oren Alexander is innocent,” attorney Susan Necheles wrote in an email to the Associated Press. “The evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime.”

“My client will be entering a not guilty plea and dealing with these charges in the appropriate forum .. .the courtroom,” responded Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer for Alon Alexander.

Joel Denaro, a lawyer for Tal Alexander, declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

