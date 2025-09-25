Ruling upholds termination of BSO deputy after Parkland shooting

An arbitration ruling this week upheld the firing of a Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting seven years later.



Former Deputy Eric Eason was fired for failing to act during the shooting. Eason was one of the first officers to reach the school at the time of the shooting, but instead of stopping to communicate and coordinate with deputies on the scene, he drove past them to nearby Westglades Middle School. Eason never moved towards gunfire and the arbitration report said his only positive involvement in the shooting was holding an ambulance door open.



In 2021, two officers fired for their actions during the Parkland shooting, Brian Miller and Josh Stambaugh, had their reinstatements upheld by a Broward Judge.

Another, school resource officer Scott Peterson was acquitted of criminal charges in 2023 related to his inaction at the school.

