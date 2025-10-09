It's among Florida's oldest unsolved homicides. FDLE believes someone in Miami may help crack the case

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement this week is renewing its plea to the public for information in one of the state's oldest active homicide investigations: the 1974 murder of 24-year-old James Norris.

Norris’s murder is also the oldest homicide case in Dixie County.

"Over the years that we’ve investigated Mr. Norris’ murder; we’ve gotten a lot of the pieces of the puzzle," said FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Mike Kennedy. "Someone could be holding a piece of the puzzle that they may not realize fits into the big picture."

Investigators are focusing on people who were familiar with specific areas of Florida in 1974, as well as those with ties to other parts of the country. They believe persons living in the Miami, Panama City and Steinhatchee areas and Citrus County may have critical information.

Norris was a San Francisco resident who traveled to Florida and may have been known to people by the name Richard Gunning. Investigators also believe people who may have lived in, or have associates in, the San Francisco and San Diego, California, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, and Des Moines, Iowa, areas may have information about what happened.

"We’re working for the family of Mr. Norris so they can find out what happened to their loved one," Kennedy said. "Even though it’s been more than 50 years, we do have persons of interest, and they should be held accountable for their actions even if it is 50 years later."

Norris’ family in California created a website, www.whokilledjamesnorris.com, to help law enforcement authorities find the suspected killer/killers and bring them to justice.

Anyone with information about the murder of James Norris is urged to contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.