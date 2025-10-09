Gunman barricaded in Miami house injures 2 police officers

A man who shot and injured two police officers in Miami early Thursday before barricading for hours inside a house was later found dead, the city’s police chief said, either from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from an exchange of gunfire with officers outside.

Chief Manuel A. Morales of the Miami Police Department said an investigation would aim to determine exactly how the man, whom he identified as Mason Triana, 27, had died.

The events leading up to the shootings and standoff began just before 7 a.m., when police received a call about an abandoned vehicle at an intersection in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami.

Two officers were dispatched to a location for which they had received a gunfire detection notification and saw a vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes, Morales said at a news conference. The officers came under fire as soon as they arrived; one was struck by a bullet in the knee and the other in the ankle, Morales said. Both officers were in stable condition in a hospital, he said.

After more law enforcement officers arrived and set up a perimeter, the gunman, who had barricaded himself in a house and whom the authorities later identified as Triana, exchanged gunfire with them, the chief said. Triana, who was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle, was known to the police from previous arrests, the chief said.

The events leading up to the shootings were still being investigated, Morales said, but Triana and a brother had a dispute related to the abandoned vehicle. Triana’s brother was being questioned, the chief said.

The officers who responded to the initial call did not fire their weapons, he said.

