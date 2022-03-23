© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Fort Lauderdale names new police chief to replace fired former police chief Larry Scirotto

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Susannah Bryan
Published March 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT
Patrick Lynn .jpeg
The South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale has hired a new police chief just 19 days after the firing of former Chief Larry Scirotto.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, who embarked on two national searches to find Scirotto, moved quickly in hiring former Davie Police Chief Patrick Lynn to lead the department.

Lynn, who will earn a $200,000-a-year salary, takes over as chief on April 4.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Local News newsLocal NewsFort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale policeLarry ScirottoPatrick Lynn
Susannah Bryan
See stories by Susannah Bryan
