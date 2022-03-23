Fort Lauderdale names new police chief to replace fired former police chief Larry Scirotto

Fort Lauderdale has hired a new police chief just 19 days after the firing of former Chief Larry Scirotto.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, who embarked on two national searches to find Scirotto, moved quickly in hiring former Davie Police Chief Patrick Lynn to lead the department.

Lynn, who will earn a $200,000-a-year salary, takes over as chief on April 4.

