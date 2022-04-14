© 2022 WLRN
Ultra Music Festival may get multi-year contract to stay at Miami park

By Joey Flechas | Miami Herald
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
ultra music festival 2017.jpeg
MATIAS J. OCNER
/
Miami Herald
Alina Baum, 24, from Germany dances as confetti sprinkles the crowd during the third day of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami in 2017.

Ultra Music Festival could get a contract to stay at Bayfront Park through 2026.

Weeks after returning to Miami’s downtown waterfront after a pandemic hiatus, organizers of the annual three-day electronic music event received an assurance from city commissioners that the festival will come back to Bayfront Park in 2023.

Also, the agency that manages the park intends to negotiate a deal for an additional three years to keep the festival, which is held during one weekend in March and attracts about 165,000 fans from across the world.

Read more at news partner The Miami Herald.

