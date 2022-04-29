Miami approves soccer stadium in major win for Inter Miami

Retired footballer David Beckham has scored a key victory after Miami commissioners voted to lease 73 acres of city-owned land for a Major League Soccer stadium and adjacent commercial center, a massive complex that will host home games for Inter Miami.

After hours of discussion Thursday, financial terms changed on the floor as city commissioners proposed changes to a set of lease agreements between the city and Inter Miami’s owners. The changes include a bump in the overall annual rent floor to $4.3 million, an increase to rent during the construction period, and a revenue sharing provision that sees the city receiving a larger percentage.

Nearly a decade after he retired and set his sights on launching an MLS team in Miami, Beckham and partners Jorge and Jose Mas have been awarded a 99-year lease to develop the Miami Freedom Park plan, which would transform Melreese golf course into a complex that would host Inter Miami’s home games and include a hotel, retail shops, a parking structure with rooftop playing fields and a 58-acre park.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.