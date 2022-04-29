© 2022 WLRN
Local News

Miami approves soccer stadium in major win for Inter Miami

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Joey Flechas | Miami Herald
Published April 29, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas speaks during a special meeting at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, Florida on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The meeting was held to discuss the Miami Freedom Park proposal.

Retired footballer David Beckham has scored a key victory after Miami commissioners voted to lease 73 acres of city-owned land for a Major League Soccer stadium and adjacent commercial center, a massive complex that will host home games for Inter Miami.

After hours of discussion Thursday, financial terms changed on the floor as city commissioners proposed changes to a set of lease agreements between the city and Inter Miami’s owners. The changes include a bump in the overall annual rent floor to $4.3 million, an increase to rent during the construction period, and a revenue sharing provision that sees the city receiving a larger percentage.

Nearly a decade after he retired and set his sights on launching an MLS team in Miami, Beckham and partners Jorge and Jose Mas have been awarded a 99-year lease to develop the Miami Freedom Park plan, which would transform Melreese golf course into a complex that would host Inter Miami’s home games and include a hotel, retail shops, a parking structure with rooftop playing fields and a 58-acre park.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

