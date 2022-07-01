© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Miami-Dade and Broward Schools perform better on this year's FSA

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Sommer Brugal
Published July 1, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
FILE: The Florida Department of Education says FSA tests must be held in-person, not remotely.
The Florida Department of Education says FSA tests must be held in-person, not remotely.

Miami-Dade and Broward school district students performed better on this year’s annual statewide exams compared to last year’s, but only slightly more than half of the students earned a passing score of Level 3 or higher in English and math.

On science exams, fewer than half of the students in fifth through eighth grades earned a passing grade.

The Florida Department of Education released the results this week for the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) taken in the spring.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsMiami-Dade County Public SchoolsBroward County SchoolsFSAtestingeducation
Sommer Brugal
See stories by Sommer Brugal
Related Content
  1. Florida lawmakers rolled back testing this year. But some teachers say it's not enough
  2. Student loan borrowers will get help after an NPR report and years of complaints
  3. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona discusses the student loan pause extension