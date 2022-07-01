Miami-Dade and Broward Schools perform better on this year's FSA

Miami-Dade and Broward school district students performed better on this year’s annual statewide exams compared to last year’s, but only slightly more than half of the students earned a passing score of Level 3 or higher in English and math.

On science exams, fewer than half of the students in fifth through eighth grades earned a passing grade.

The Florida Department of Education released the results this week for the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) taken in the spring.

