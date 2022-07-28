© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

DeSantis files complaint against Wynwood drag show for performing in front of kids

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ana Ceballos,
David J. Neal
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
A drag queen in a short gold dress holds a transgender flag up as a seated crowd looks on.
Daniel A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
Drag Queen Kat Wilderness performs for guests during a Drag Brunch at R House Wynwood in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration filed a state complaint against Miami’s R House on Tuesday that says the Wynwood bar’s weekend Drag Show Brunches expose minors to “sexually explicit drag shows.”

“The nature of the performances described above, particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency,” the complaint says in an argument accusing R House of disorderly conduct.

R House ownership released a statement: “We are aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, through our attorney, to rectify the situation. We are hopeful that Gov. DeSantis, a vociferous supporter and champion of Florida’s hospitality industry and small businesses, will see this as what it is, a misunderstanding, and that the matter will be resolved positively and promptly.”

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Ana Ceballos
David J. Neal
