Broward schools tackle staff shortage by recruits teachers from the Philippines

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Shira Moolten | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published August 17, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
broward_schools.jpeg
Charles Trainor Jr.
/
Miami Herald
File photo of a Broward school board meeting.

Broward school district has found one more way to fill many vacant positions going into the school year: hiring from the Philippines. About 102 Filipino teachers have either already arrived in schools, or are on their way to schools, in the coming weeks.

“It’s overwhelming,” Artie Marforie, a new science teacher from the Philippines at Westpine Middle School, said to Superintendent Vickie Cartwright when she visited his classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.

His door was next to Onofre Bejoni’s, another new teacher from the Philippines who also will be teaching science. “I am adjusting to my environment. Hopefully in a matter of days or weeks I get acclimated.”

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Shira Moolten | South Florida Sun Sentinel
