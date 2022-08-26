© 2022 WLRN
Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Lyons
Published August 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
BrowardCommuterRailLink.jpeg
(Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
/
A location map provided by the Florida Department of Transportation shows the entirety of a long-planned Broward Coastal Rail Link commuter system.

The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and a study and directed the county to seek federal dollars to construct the service along the Florida East Coast Railway line.

The so-called Broward Commuter Rail link would hook up with a segment being funded by Miami-Dade County between Aventura and the MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

