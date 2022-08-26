Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link

The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and a study and directed the county to seek federal dollars to construct the service along the Florida East Coast Railway line.

The so-called Broward Commuter Rail link would hook up with a segment being funded by Miami-Dade County between Aventura and the MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami.

