Miami-Dade Commissioner hits out at 'false' criminal charges

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez, who is facing a criminal charge and is expected to surrender to authorities early this week, is blaming the county’s prosecutor for “false” charges that are politically motivated ahead of his possible run for sheriff in 2024.

The statement released by Martinez lawyer Benedict Kuehne said the pending surrender and prosecution “raise questions of political impact.” Martinez, a Republican and retired police lieutenant, has “publicly disagreed” with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a Democrat, over issues related to the creation of an independent sheriff’s office ahead of the 2024 elections, according to the statement.

“State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official,” the statement said.

