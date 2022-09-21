Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony makes it on the list of officers under investigation

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has been added to a list maintained by prosecutors of cops whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand.

Through the years, the prosecutors’ list — known as the Brady List — has included current and former officers across Broward who face any one of various issues. They may be under criminal investigation or have been convicted of crimes, or are under investigation of some other kind, such as for a police shooting.

Prosecutors added Tony to the list Tuesday. Their listed reason: “Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is the subject of findings by the Florida Commission on Ethics” on Sept. 14.

