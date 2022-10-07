Miami-Dade to get Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street

The nation's first black female Supreme Court justice will have a street named after her near the South Dade neighborhood where she grew up.

The Miami-Dade Commission voted to name a section of Eureka Drive after Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Palmetto Senior High graduate started her first term at the nation's highest court this week.

The section of Southwest 184 Street in between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard will be called Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street, after the motion was passed with bipartisan approval yesterday.

Her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, administrators in Miami-Dade’s school system, still live in the area, a few blocks away from the stretch of road.

Democratic Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson was at the county commission meeting to voice her support.

"The day Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated was one of the proudest days for Miami-Dade County and for our community," she said. "I knew Justice Brown Jackson as a little child and it was as clear then as it is now that she was destined to shatter glass ceilings."

The street is located south of Palmetto Senior High, from where she graduated in 1988 as class president before going to Harvard University as she embarked on a career in law.

Brown Jackson, who was sworn in last week, participated in oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the first time on Monday.