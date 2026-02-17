Palantir: Big tech firm with ICE contracts says it has moved to Miami

A major data analytics and artificial intelligence company that has provided its technology to ICE says it has come to Miami.

Palantir Technologies shared a simple social media post Tuesday morning, stating “We have moved our headquarters to Miami.” It added “Florida” just in case there was any confusion.

With a market valuation of more than $300 billion, Palantir would become the largest publicly traded firm to have its corporate headquarters in South Florida. Its market capitalization is a third more than that of NextEra Energy, the parent company of FPL, and twice the combined value of the three major cruise operators calling South Florida home: Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Palantir did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

We have moved our headquarters to Miami, Florida. — Palantir (@PalantirTech) February 17, 2026

Palantir’s previous corporate home was Denver. It relocated there in 2020 after being located in Palo Alto, California, since its founding in 2003.

The software company specializes in data analytics and integration for large corporations and the federal government. Its work with the U.S. military and intelligence communities has attracted controversy, especially contracted work for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Its Denver office has been the target of protesters. The firm’s work with the Israeli government also has attracted demonstrations.

It is not clear how many jobs the new headquarters location may bring to Miami. A search Tuesday of a public database of economic incentives used by economic development agencies did not turn up any results for Palantir. The company reported about 4,400 jobs in its 2025 annual report. About one in four is based outside the U.S.

The company reported $1.4 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter. Revenue from U.S. customers almost doubled from a year ago. Its profit margin grew to 41%, according to its unaudited financial report.

Markus Schreiber / AP Alex Karp, CEO of the software firm Palantir Technologies speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

“Such a massive acceleration in growth, for a company of this scale and size, is a remarkable achievement — a cosmic reward of sorts to those who were interested in advancing our admittedly idiosyncratic project and embraced, or at least did not wholly reject, our mode of working,” CEO Alex Karp wrote in its annual letter to shareholders.

“It would be utterly striking to some on the outside how we run this raucous artist colony of a company — more akin to an engineering commune than a corporation,” Karp wrote, describing the company culture. He did not directly address the demonstrators who had gathered at the company’s Denver headquarters over the previous weeks.

Welcome to Miami

“Welcome to Miami, the gateway to the Americas!,” Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega replied to the firm’s social media post.

"This is the tipping point!!!! What a watershed moment for Miami," said a post from former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. He famously tweeted "How can I help?" in December 2020, which became a call for tech firms and investors to move to Miami.

Palantir would be moving its corporate offices to a county with one of the highest concentrations of residents born outside the U.S. While South Florida has not witnessed the large-scale immigration enforcement actions seen in Chicago and Minneapolis, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Republican-controlled legislature have been active in their support for President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown.

The state stood up Alligator Alcatraz, a detention center in the Everglades, in a matter of days last summer. A second detention center in North Florida has also opened. A state law requires local police departments that run jails to sign cooperation agreements with ICE. The DeSantis administration has threatened other local governments into signing the so-called 287(g) agreements, including the city of Miami. New mayor, Eileen Higgins, has said she opposes the agreement. She recently told WLRN news partner, The Miami Herald, she would sign legislation ending the agreement, but has no plans to bring forward such a measure for the city council to consider.