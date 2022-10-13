© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Parkland jury foreman: Three jurors voted against the death penalty

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Payne
Published October 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
School Shooting Florida
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
/
Pool South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Fred Guttenberg reacts as he awaits a verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings.

Multiple jurors voted against the death penalty in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter, according to jury foreman Benjamin Thomas.

Under Florida law, death penalty verdicts must be unanimous. If even one juror votes for life, the sentence will be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Thursday morning, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced the jury’s decision that the shooter should spend the rest of his life behind bars – and not be executed for the massacre he perpetrated at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Speaking to reporters after the decision was announced, Thomas said that one juror firmly objected to the death penalty.

“It really came down to a specific [juror], that he was mentally ill. And she didn’t believe – because he was mentally ill, he should get the death penalty,” Thomas said in an interview published by CBS Miami.

Defense attorneys argued that the shooter suffered brain damage and abuse as a child, saying that his mother drank and used drugs while she was pregnant with him – effects which they say led to lifelong developmental delays and mental health disorders.

Thomas appeared to confirm that three of the 12 jurors ultimately voted for life.

“There was one with a hard no, she couldn’t do it. And there was another two that ended up voting the same way,” he said.

Thomas said he himself sided with the death penalty and that the jury’s ultimate decision pained him. “It hurts,” he said. “There’s nothing we could do. That’s the way the law is. And that’s how we voted.”

School Shooting-Florida
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
/
Pool South Florida Sun Sentinel
Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler puts his arm around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz as they await a verdict in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

