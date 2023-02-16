© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

JetBlue is set to start daily flights to Fort Lauderdale from Tallahassee in 2024

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
JetBlue is coming to Tallahassee in January, 2024
Lynn Hatter
/
WFSU News
JetBlue is coming to Tallahassee in January, 2024

JetBlue is set to start daily, nonstop flights from Tallahassee to Fort Lauderdale come next year. The low-cost carrier is the first to announce its arrival in Tallahassee since United left in 2021.

The tentative deal comes after more than eight years of talks. Airport director David Pollard said the city and airport expect a final deal with JetBlue to include waiving landing fees, something that's been an issue in the past.

“Some of the things you can expect to see [in a final contract with JetBlue] are facility fees that will be waived for a year, landing fees that might be waived, some marketing assistance and things of that nature," Pollard said. "We’re working to create that business deal that provides them assistance with their initial startup costs.”

JetBlue could start service as soon as January, and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey believes the partnership will only boost the city's economy.

“They know we’re an emerging market, they know we have one of the fastest growing economies per-capita in the state of Florida," Dailey said when asked why JetBlue chose now to strike a deal with the city.

"We’re nationally and internationally known for our quality of life … it’s a perfect marriage and we welcome them to the family.”

During the past few years, the city has struck deals to bring Amazon to the area and put a new international wing at the airport that can handle customs. A widening of Capital Circle by the airport is also underway.

The city first launched a campaign to court JetBlue in 2015. The airport has struggled to maintain carriers since the early 2000s when a state contract expired, leading to a drastic drop in usage.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Local News NewsJetBlueFort LauderdaleTallahasseetravelairplane
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Content
  1. Congress presses acting head of FAA on safety lapses and computer system failure
  2. Frontier Airlines drops its customer service line
  3. Shareholders of Broward's Spirit Airlines approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue