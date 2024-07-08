© 2024 WLRN
Biden tells Democrats he's not leaving the race, and it's time to stop talking about it

By Tamara Keith
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
President Biden in Harrisburg, Pa., on July 7, 2024. As lawmakers returned to Washington, Biden sent them a two-page letter telling them to stop speculating about his departure, because he's not leaving.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
President Biden in Harrisburg, Pa., on July 7, 2024. As lawmakers returned to Washington, Biden sent them a two-page letter telling them to stop speculating about his departure, because he's not leaving.

President Biden sent a two-page letter to Democratic lawmakers on Monday to say that “I am firmly committed to staying in this race," saying speculation over his future was helping former President Donald Trump — and that it was time to stop.

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job,” Biden said.

Biden, 81, has been insistent that he would continue his campaign even after he badly faltered in a debate with Trump — a performance that alarmed Democrats worried about his ability to run, win and govern. He has said he had a cold and jet lag, and has been working since to try to demonstrate he is still up to the job.

On Monday morning, he called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and angrily defended his record and decision.

In his letter, Biden said he had spoken with party leaders and Democratic voters and said, “I am not blind” to the concerns expressed, but said: “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

He said Democratic voters had spoken during the primaries — and that it was their decision to make, “not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors.”

 “This was a process open to anyone who wanted run. Only three people chose to challenge me. One fared so badly that he left the primaries to run as an independent. Another attacked me for being too told and was soundly defeated,” he said, apparently referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., respectively.

This is a continuing story and will be updated.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
