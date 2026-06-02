A bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus wants to end gerrymandering

Republicans first and then Democrats began redrawing maps ahead of the midterm elections to favor their parties. Polls show most Americans oppose partisan redistricting. A new group of congressional lawmakers wants to stop it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses how they’ll do it with Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), members of the new Gerrymandering Working Group in the Problem Solvers Caucus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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