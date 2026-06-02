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A bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus wants to end gerrymandering

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
The Seal of the House of Representatives is seen on the stage of the House TV studio. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Seal of the House of Representatives is seen on the stage of the House TV studio. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republicans first and then Democrats began redrawing maps ahead of the midterm elections to favor their parties. Polls show most Americans oppose partisan redistricting. A new group of congressional lawmakers wants to stop it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses how they’ll do it with Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), members of the new Gerrymandering Working Group in the Problem Solvers Caucus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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