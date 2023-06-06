U.S. House paralyzed as conservative Republicans' fight with McCarthy drags on

Updated June 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM ET

The U.S. House adjourned Wednesday following a day of paralyzed floor action as a dispute between members of the conservative Freedom Caucus and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drags on.

Nearly a dozen members of the hard-right GOP group tanked a procedural vote on Tuesday in retribution for the debt ceiling deal previously brokered by the speaker and President Biden.

Eleven Republicans joined Democratic lawmakers in voting to stop debate on a pair of bills that would ramp us gas stove protections — a GOP priority that had been expected to garner most Republican support. It marked the first such failure on the House floor in more than 20 years.

The publicly humiliating blow for McCarthy and House Republican leadership follows intraparty discord lingering from the debt deal, with conservative Republicans saying the compromise legislation didn't go far enough to cut spending.

A flurry of meetings followed the stunning floor rebellion, with House Freedom Caucus members and leadership meeting Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with no clarity when business on the House floor would resume.

McCarthy expressed his frustration Wednesday, telling reporters he was "blind sighted," noting just four or five members can derail a vote in his tight majority.

"We've been through this before, you know, we're a small majority," said McCarthy, who faced 15 rounds of votes for his conference to elect him speaker.

He added that he did not take the job "because it's easy."

"We'll sit and talk and find a way that we come together," he said.

Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck told reporters on Wednesday that members of the Freedom Caucus wanted assurances they could restore a deal they struck with McCarthy in January before electing him speaker.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Dan Bishop spoke alongside members of the Freedom Caucus to announce they would oppose the deal to raise the debt limit on May 30.

For example, some conservatives argued the debt ceiling deal should have kept all spending levels at fiscal 2022 levels to stay in line with that agreement. McCarthy told reporters that was an impossible ask.

"There was an agreement in January and it was violated in the debt ceiling bill," said Buck, a member of the caucus who tanked the Tuesday vote that brought the floor to a standstill.

The debt ceiling deal's spending provisions were among those that violated the January agreement, Buck said. In addition, he said there were concerns that another member of the caucus was threatened by leadership over a vote to allow debate on the debt ceiling bill.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, one of the key negotiators on the speaker's team for the debt limit deal, pushed back Tuesday on the idea that the rebellion had anything to do with a so-called January agreement.

"What happened on the floor was not connected with the first week of January," he told reporters Tuesday. "That is a misrepresentation of what happened. That's not what members are talking about."

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who was part of the rebellious GOP group, met with McCarthy Tuesday evening alongside fellow Freedom Caucus members. He told reporters as he was leaving the meeting that more work remained.

"We've got some more conversations to be had," Roy said.

"We had a breakdown in the process last week," he said. "We think we need to restore the process that was working."

Republican claims he was threatened over debt limit vote

South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the Freedom Caucus who also voted against the Republican measure, told reporters the members' rejection of the rule was "about a lot of things." He said that included frustration about the debt ceiling deal and an apparent slow-walking of Rep. Andrew Clyde's bill regarding pistol stabilizing braces.

"It is about moving the bill — the brace rule — holding that and not putting that on the floor," he said. "That's part of it."

Clyde has previously said on provocateur Steve Bannon's controversial podcast that House leadership threatened to block his bill on pistol braces if he voted against advancing the debt ceiling legislation.

"I was told by leadership that if I didn't vote for the rule [for the debt ceiling debate], that it would be very difficult to bring my bill to the floor," Clyde said.

Clyde said late Tuesday he had confirmed with House leadership that they would allow the legislation on the House floor next week.

"I will hold them to this promise. And I will never back down in the fight to defend our natural rights," he tweeted.

What does this mean for McCarthy?

House Freedom Caucus members have been vocal in their disappointment with McCarthy over the recent debt ceiling legislation, claiming the speaker didn't do enough to force significant spending cuts.

But despite the vitriol, conservative members have shied away from moving on a motion to vacate, a rule McCarthy agreed to in January in his fight for the speakership. The plan enables any one House member to offer a resolution to remove the speaker.

On Monday night, Norman said there isn't any other viable candidate who could garner 218 votes to replace McCarthy as speaker. However, he was quick to add there's palpable frustration among his caucus.

"We think he gave the farm away," he told NPR of the debt deal, adding McCarthy has other avenues to "show his conservatism" going forward.

"Fighting another day means you look at appropriations, look at reallocations on the military budget, look at the farm bill," he said. "There are other things that he can do that hopefully will get this country back on financial footing."

Virginia Republican Bob Good, also a Freedom Caucus member, told NPR the group will continue pushing for "meaningful cuts and spending reductions." Good also joined the Republicans who tanked the Tuesday vote.

"I think we need to look at all of the spending bills and see what are the areas of opportunity to cut, unnecessary wasteful spending, unjustified spending or actual spending that is harmful to the American people," he said.

