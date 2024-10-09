'Better safe than sorry': South Florida residents fill up their sandbags for Milton

In preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival, sandbag distribution has been in full swing across South Florida.

In Broward County, one of those sites is Mills Pond Park, where residents like Robert Burger of Lauderhill say this is just one part of their hurricane prep.

"For the most part, I’m trying to be proactive, stay ahead of the game. After I leave here I’m going to Home Depot, going to get flashlights, going to get candles and things like that, it's better safe than sorry," Burger said.



Though South Florida will likely be spared from the worst of Milton’s effects, Burger says infrastructure concerns keep his anxiety elevated.

"One through ten I'm probably about a nine for the most part just for the simple fact that they haven't done anything with drainage here in years. Even a little tropical storm will have this area flooded."



Multiple South Florida sites are having sandbag distribution events to help residents prepare for possible flooding caused by Hurricane Milton.

