Dating app for Latinos launches voter participation campaign

The Washington-based voter registration nonprofit Voto Latino is partnering with a dating app called Chispa, which means “spark,” to get Gen-Z Hispanics to the polls.

Chispa, a dating app made for Latinos, will help you find your way to your better half — and also to early voting sites.

Collaborating with Voto Latino, the app has an interactive hub where users can review important deadlines, how to vote by mail, where to find polling locations and maybe even a politically compatible partner.

Eighty percent of Chispa users are ages 18 to 34. Young Latino voters make up a third of the 36.2 million eligible Latino voters in the country. While all the information in the hub is nonpartisan, the app has a sticker collection that users can use to share their views on different issues.

Since January, Voto Latino reports registering more than 150,000 voters.

