Unionized security officers in South Florida plan walkout for a new contract

Unionized security officers contracted in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are rallying today for a new contract.



They’ll be marching at 1 p.m. at the Broward Government Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The officers guard airports in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, as well as at libraries, government centers, courthouses and more. Their current agreement expires Dec. 31. According to their union, they're asking for paid holidays, more training and higher wages.



The current contract covers more than 2,000 security officers.

