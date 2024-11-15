Boca Raton has broken ground on its first fully accessible playground, so children of all abilities will find easier paths to play.

The renovated playground nestled in Patch Reef Park features wheelchair-compatible swing sets, soft artificial turf, shaded areas, slides built on grassy hills, and additional ADA-compliant parking.

WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus reports that the vision for this playground was sparked by the curiosity of a young child.

"The inclusive playground idea was inspired by a local 9-year-old kid named Jordan Ogman who struggles with a rare neurological disorder. After Ogman’s parents petitioned for the project, the mayor, city commissioners, and other local leaders put their support behind it," Brutus said.

The inclusive playground in Boca Raton is expected to be completed by June 2025.



