State law enforcement leaders to make decision on Broward Sheriff's license suspension

This week, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could face disciplinary action from the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

This stems from his failure to disclose that his driver’s license had been previously suspended.



The allegations against Tony date back to 2019 when Florida's Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said he was untruthful in responses when he replaced his driver’s license.



General counsel for the FDLE are recommending Tony’s law enforcement certification be suspended for six months.



Last year, an administrative court in Tallahassee recommended Tony receive an 18 month probation, plus ethics training and a written reprimand.

But the ultimate decision lies with the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.



If Tony's license is suspended, it will not impede his ability to act as Sheriff, as the role can be performed by a civilian.

READ MORE: BSO ends staffing at Florida juvenile justice facility amid staffing shortages

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.