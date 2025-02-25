DeSantis delays appointments for Florida's next lieutenant governor and CFO

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will wait until after the upcoming legislative session to appoint a lieutenant governor and a state chief financial officer.

The legislative session is scheduled to last from March 4 through May 2.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will leave the Cabinet office March 31 after submitting his resignation to run in a special election in Northwest Florida’s Congressional District 1.

“We want to focus on what’s really important, and I also want to be able to watch how different people are able to perform over the next couple weeks, some in the legislature and some out of the legislature," Patronis said.

Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez began serving as interim president of Florida International University last week.

