South Florida Congresswoman discusses Medicaid, social security impact in House budget bill

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick held a press conference at the Tamarac Community Center on Thursday.



She discussed how the budget cuts in the House of Representatives' newly passed budget bill would impact her district, which includes cuts to Medicaid and social security.



While House Republicans argue that’s not the case, Cherfilus-McCormick said the math only works one way.

“ You hear Mike Johnson saying, 'oh, Medicaid would not be affected.' There's no Medicaid in the language of the bill. But if you look at the application of the bill, it's impossible to cut $880 billion without touching Medicaid," she said.

The Congresswoman said programs like SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, could also be impacted.



After the press conference, Cherfilus-McCormick held a town hall meeting that was closed to the media.



