UM's School of Medicine to host free health fair

The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Allapattah next weekend on March 15.

Attendees, with and without insurance and regardless of immigration status, may attend.

Medical professionals will be on site to perform health screening, including breast exams to dental screenings, mental health screenings, as well as vision and hearing exams.

The health fair will kick off at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center. You can register for the health fair here.

