Legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho to receive key to Miami

A legendary Brazilian soccer player will soon have a new honor to his name, courtesy of the City of Miami and the FIFA World Cup Host Committee.



Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the committee will present the Key to the City to the player known as Ronaldinho this Friday.



Ronaldo de Assis Moreira played for Barcelona and Milan and won two consecutive FIFA Player of the Year awards.



The FIFA World Cup is taking place next year in Miami.

