Legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho to receive key to Miami

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
ﾂｩ Bruno Domingos / Reuters
The City of Miami is set to honor legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho with the Key to the City, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

A legendary Brazilian soccer player will soon have a new honor to his name, courtesy of the City of Miami and the FIFA World Cup Host Committee.
 
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the committee will present the Key to the City to the player known as Ronaldinho this Friday.
 
Ronaldo de Assis Moreira played for Barcelona and Milan and won two consecutive FIFA Player of the Year awards.
 
The FIFA World Cup is taking place next year in Miami.

This is a News In Brief report.
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team.
