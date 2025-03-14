Top tennis players to compete in Miami Open, Djokovic makes first appearance since 2019

Tennis’ best will be at Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Open begins this weekend.



The tournament is the last stop on the hardcourt circuit before the tennis world turns its attention to the red clay of Roland Garros and the French Open.



WLRN’s Carlton Gillespie has the latest on this year’s star-studded field of athletes.

“Every female top ten player will be in the draw, and on the men's side, Novak Djokovic, who’s won this tournament six times, will make his first appearance in Miami since 2019," Gillespie said. "The notable absence is last year’s champ, and world number one Jannik Sinner, who is serving a suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. He’s the only member of the men’s top 20 that will miss out.”



Miami Open qualifying matches begin Sunday. The women’s final is set for March 29, and the men’s final on March 30.

READ MORE: Premier Padel tour to make its US debut with tournament in Miami

his is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.